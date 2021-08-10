Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,200 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.28% of Zumiez worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zumiez by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

