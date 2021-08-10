Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 15.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,610,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

