Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,200 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

