Lition 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,454.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $229,954.64 and $68,454.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

