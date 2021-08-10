Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $143.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

