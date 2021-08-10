Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.25.

TSE LSPD opened at C$116.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.53. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

