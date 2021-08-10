Liberum Capital Boosts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. began coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Clarkson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

Shares of CKN traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,525 ($46.05). The stock had a trading volume of 302,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,165.50. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,585 ($46.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

