Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 259,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 432,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

LGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$315.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 45,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.