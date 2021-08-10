LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $252.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.63.

LHCG opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,369,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

