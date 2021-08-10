LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $237.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,296. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.68. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LHC Group by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.