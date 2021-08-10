LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $237.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of LHCG traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,296. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.68. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.
In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LHC Group by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
