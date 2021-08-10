LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 19,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.