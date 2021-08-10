LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 20,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

