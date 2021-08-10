LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Motco bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48.

