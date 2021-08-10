LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 6,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,683. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

