LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 263,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 567,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. 63,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,426. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66.

