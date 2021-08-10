LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5,925.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.67. 4,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.42 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

