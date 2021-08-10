Levolution (LEVL) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $37,586.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,699,645 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.