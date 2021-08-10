Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lemonade by 164.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lemonade by 161.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

