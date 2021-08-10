Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.65. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

