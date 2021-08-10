Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 79,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $455.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

