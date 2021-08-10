Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,647,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. 3,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,285. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.