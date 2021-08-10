Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $444.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

