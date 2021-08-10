Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

