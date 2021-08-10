Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $135,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,299. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $192.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.