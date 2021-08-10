Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.07.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

