LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $162.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

LCII opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

