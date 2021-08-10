LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $716,408.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,422.80 or 0.99739939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 134,459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.60 or 0.00815957 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

