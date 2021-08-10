Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $1,092,258.81 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $20,930.40.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. 20,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,079. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $70,004,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

