Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 722 ($9.43). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 710.80 ($9.29), with a volume of 940,350 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.58. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64). Also, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

