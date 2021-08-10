Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after buying an additional 56,036 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $629.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

