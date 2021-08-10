Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 212,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $87.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.95.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

