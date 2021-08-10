Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $51,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

