Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 112,471 shares valued at $4,919,708. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.