Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 796 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

