Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELL opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

