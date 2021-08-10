Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $910.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

