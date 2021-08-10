Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,125 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $303.26 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $310.19. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

