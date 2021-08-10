Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 314,520 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.20% of Shift Technologies worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 213,587 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

