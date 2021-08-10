Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

