Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.64 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

