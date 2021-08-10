Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.