Komodo Price Hits $0.95 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $121.47 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00290824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00155459 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000209 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,246,524 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.