Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $85,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

