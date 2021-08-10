KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

