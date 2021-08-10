Kismet Acquisition Three Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 17th (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Three’s (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. Kismet Acquisition Three had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Kismet Acquisition Three’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $8,398,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $5,928,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

