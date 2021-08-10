Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 375 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Pentair were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

