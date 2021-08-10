Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.00. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,491. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

