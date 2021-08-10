Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.67 ($104.31).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €89.02 ($104.73) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.82. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

