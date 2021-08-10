Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

