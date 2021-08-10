Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.62

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 4708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,404,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

